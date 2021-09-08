Analog Devices expects Maxim deal earnings boost to kick in earlier

The Maxim Integrated logo is seen in this illustration photo January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

Sept 8 (Reuters) - U.S. semiconductor maker Analog Devices Inc (ADI.O) said on Wednesday its takeover of Maxim Integrated Products is now expected to add to adjusted earnings twelve months after closing.

The current timeline is six months ahead of Analog's initial forecast, and the company expects the deal to be neutral to adjusted earnings in fiscal 2022.

Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.