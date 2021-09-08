Skip to main content

Technology

Analog Devices expects Maxim deal earnings boost to kick in earlier

1 minute read

The Maxim Integrated logo is seen in this illustration photo January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

Sept 8 (Reuters) - U.S. semiconductor maker Analog Devices Inc (ADI.O) said on Wednesday its takeover of Maxim Integrated Products is now expected to add to adjusted earnings twelve months after closing.

The current timeline is six months ahead of Analog's initial forecast, and the company expects the deal to be neutral to adjusted earnings in fiscal 2022.

Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 8:32 PM UTC

Analog Devices expects Maxim deal earnings boost to kick in earlier

U.S. semiconductor maker Analog Devices Inc said on Wednesday its takeover of Maxim Integrated Products is now expected to add to adjusted earnings twelve months after closing.

Technology
Amazon.com goes for jugular in FCC spat with SpaceX's Musk
Technology
Robinhood to roll out crypto recurring investments - blog
Technology
El Salvador president gets hands-on to fix bitcoin rollout glitches
Technology
Nvidia seeks EU approval for Arm deal, decision due Oct. 13