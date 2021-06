Representations of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency are seen in this illustration picture taken June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Illustration

June 24 (Reuters) - Venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz on Thursday launcheda $2.2 billionfund with a focus on crypto networks, the company said in a blog post.

Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.