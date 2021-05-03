The Verizon logo is seen on the side of a truck in New York City, U.S., October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Apollo Global Management (APO.N) said it has agreed to buy Verizon Communications' (VZ.N) media unit that includes Yahoo and AOL for $5 billion, the U.S wireless carrier said on Monday.

Under deal terms, Verizon will get $4.25 billion in cash, preferred interests of $750 million and retain a 10% stake in Verizon Media.

The business will be called Yahoo when the deal closes, which is expected in the second half of 2021, the company said.

