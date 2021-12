People leave the Apple Store on Fifth Avenue on Black Friday in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 26, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Tuesday it would require all customers and employees to wear masks at its U.S. retail stores amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.