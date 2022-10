Oct 5 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) is asking its suppliers to move some AirPods and Beats headphone production to India for the first time, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu











