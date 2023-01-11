Apple to begin making in-house screens from 2024 - Bloomberg News















Jan 10 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) is planning to start using its own custom displays in its mobile devices from 2024 onwards in an attempt to bring more components in-house, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.