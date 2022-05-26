Apple boosts pay budget for U.S. workers - WSJ

A woman walks past an Apple logo in front of an Apple store in Saint-Herblain near Nantes, France, September 16, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/Files

May 25 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) is boosting pay for workers by increasing the overall compensation budget, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing an email sent to employees.

The starting pay for hourly workers in the United States will rise to $22 an hour, or higher based upon the market, a 45% increase from 2018 levels, WSJ said.

