Apple buys AR headset startup Mira - The Verge

June 6 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) has acquired Mira, a Los Angeles-based AR startup that makes headsets for other companies and the U.S. military, the Verge reported, citing a post from Mira CEO's private Instagram account on Monday and a person familiar with the matter.
This comes a day after Apple unveiled a costly augmented-reality headset called the Vision Pro, one of its riskiest bets since the introduction of the iPhone more than a decade ago, barging into a market dominated by Meta Platforms (META.O).
Mira's military contracts include a small agreement with the U.S, Air Force and a $702,351 agreement with the Navy, according to government records and press releases, the report said.
Apple and Mira did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
