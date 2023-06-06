Apple buys AR headset startup Mira - The Verge















June 6 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) has acquired Mira, a Los Angeles-based AR startup that makes headsets for other companies and the U.S. military, the Verge reported, citing a post from Mira CEO's private Instagram account on Monday and a person familiar with the matter.

This comes a day after Apple unveiled a costly augmented-reality headset called the Vision Pro, one of its riskiest bets since the introduction of the iPhone more than a decade ago, barging into a market dominated by Meta Platforms (META.O).

Mira's military contracts include a small agreement with the U.S, Air Force and a $702,351 agreement with the Navy, according to government records and press releases, the report said.

Apple and Mira did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.