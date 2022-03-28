Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

The new iPhone SE is seen on display during an event at the Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

March 28 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) is planning to cut the output of its iPhone SE and AirPods devices, the Nikkei reported on Monday, citing sources.

The company plans to make about 20% fewer iPhone SEs next quarter than originally planned, citing weaker-than-expected demand, Nikkei said.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.