Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei
March 28 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) is planning to cut the output of its iPhone SE and AirPods devices, the Nikkei reported on Monday, citing sources.
The company plans to make about 20% fewer iPhone SEs next quarter than originally planned, citing weaker-than-expected demand, Nikkei said.
Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.
Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva
