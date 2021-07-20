Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Apple to delay office returns to October - Bloomberg News

The Apple Inc logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

July 20 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) will delay the return of its employees to office by at least a month to October at the earliest, as COVID-19 cases surge back in the United States and abroad, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The iPhone maker will inform its employees at least a month before their expected return to offices, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://bloom.bg/36Prdyc)

Apple did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

In June, the company asked employees to return to offices for at least three days a week from early September, veering from the stance of other big technology firms that were permitting full remote work. read more

Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook had originally planned a summer return.

Many tech companies, including Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) and Salesforce.com Inc (CRM.N), have opted for hybrid or permanent remote-work models.

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

