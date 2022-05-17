Apple delays plan to have workers in office 3 days a week - Bloomberg News

An Apple logo hangs above the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar//

May 17 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) is indefinitely delaying a plan that would require employees to work from office three days a week due to rising COVID-19 cases, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The iPhone maker did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

In March, Bloomberg, citing an internal memo, had reported that after April 11, staff at Apple would be required to work twice a week from office, and from May 23 would have to work from office at least three days a week. read more

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.