Dec 15 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) is delaying its return to the office indefinitely, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing a memo sent by Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

