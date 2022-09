Sept 27 (Reuters) - Apple Inc is dropping plans to increase the production of its new iPhones this year after an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment.

Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich











