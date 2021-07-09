Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Apple in early talks for streaming rights of NFL Sunday Ticket games - The Information

July 9 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) is in early talks with the U.S. National Football League (NFL) for the streaming rights of its Sunday Ticket games, The Information reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

AT&T Inc's (T.N) DirecTV is the current exclusive holder of the rights to Sunday Ticket, a package that includes regular-season games, and is reportedly paying $1.5 billion a year to broadcast the games, the report said. (https://bit.ly/3hQ7OCA)

The NFL will likely look for a substantial price increase for any new arrangement, according to the report.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while the NFL declined to comment.

The move would deepen the iPhone maker's push to bolster its Apple TV+ streaming service with live sports offerings.

The NFL in March signed long-term media deals with Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and major broadcast and cable companies, including Walt Disney Co's (DIS.N) ESPN and ABC networks, ViacomCBS Inc and Fox Corp (FOXA.O), making Amazon the exclusive partner for its "Thursday Night Football" games. (https://reut.rs/3e4K5x8)

