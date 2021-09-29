Skip to main content

Apple, Google asked to turn in S.Korea compliance plans by mid-October

1 minute read
1/2

An Apple logo is pictured in an Apple store in Paris, France September 17, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

SEOUL, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Apple (AAPL.O) and Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google have been asked to turn in by mid-October compliance plans for a new South Korean law that bans major app store operators from forcing software developers to use their payment systems, a regulatory official said on Wednesday.

Apple and Google did not have immediate comment.

The Korea Communications Commission will soon be drawing up an enforcement ordinance that will accompany the amendment of the country's Telecommunications Business Act. Most of the new law went into effect in mid-September. read more

The enforcement ordinance is expected to be drafted within six months or possibly earlier, the official said.

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

