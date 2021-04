Apple logo is seen on the Apple store at The Marche Saint Germain in Paris, France July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Apple Inc (AAPL.O) is starting a program to help employees get COVID-19 vaccine shots, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://bit.ly/3vg1CbS)

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

