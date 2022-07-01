Apple hikes Japan price of iPhone by nearly a fifth

Logo of an Apple store is seen as Apple Inc. reports fourth quarter earnings in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

TOKYO, July 1 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) has hiked by nearly a fifth the cost of its flagship iPhone phone in Japan, which is battling a weakening yen currency and rising inflation.

The Cupertino, California-based manufacturer's entry level iPhone 13 now costs 117,800 yen ($870), Apple's website showed, compared to 99,800 yen previously.

With the dollar up 18% against the yen year-to-date, the higher cost of the iPhone, which dominates Japan's smartphone market, comes as consumers' wallets are being squeezed by price hikes for daily necessities.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Such widespread hikes are a change for most Japanese following years of stable prices for many products.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1=135.6900 yen)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.