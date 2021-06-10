Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Apple hires former BMW, Canoo executive for car project

2 minute read
1/2

The Apple Inc logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Apple Inc(AAPL.O) has hired Ulrich Kranz, a former senior executive at BMW AG's electric car division, to help its vehicle initiatives, Apple confirmed on Thursday.

Kranz, who was most recently the chief executive of electric vehicle startup Canoo Inc (GOEV.O), will report to Apple veteran Doug Field, who led development of Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) mass-market Model 3 and now runs Apple's car project, the report said. Bloomberg reported the news earlier on Thursday.(https://bloom.bg/3zbslcq)

The iPhone maker's automotive efforts, known as Project Titan, have proceeded unevenly since 2014 when Apple first started designing its own vehicle from scratch.

In December, Reuters reported that Apple was moving forward with its self-driving car technology and targeting to produce a passenger vehicle that could include its own breakthrough battery technology by 2024. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 9:45 PM UTCChina's Didi reveals U.S. IPO filing, sets stage for blockbuster New York float

Didi Chuxing, China's biggest ride-hailing firm, on Thursday made public its filing for a U.S. stock market listing, setting the stage for what is expected to be the world's biggest initial public offering this year.

TechnologyApple hires former BMW, Canoo executive for car project
Technology'Battlefield' publisher EA says investigating recent data breach
TechnologyU.S. Senate to probe whether legislation needed to combat cyber attacks
TechnologyNetflix and shop: Online store offers limited-edition merchandise