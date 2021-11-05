Apple hires former Tesla engineer to boost self-driving car effort- Bloomberg News

Apple logo is seen on the Apple store at The Marche Saint Germain in Paris, France July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) has hired a former engineer from Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) to boost its car-development efforts, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (https://bloom.bg/3wiOp41)

Cupertino, California-based Apple has tapped Christopher Moore for its team working on a self-driving car, the report said.

Apple and Tesla did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The news comes weeks after the head of Apple's car project, Doug Field, joined Ford Motor Co (F.N) to lead the automaker's advanced technology and embedded systems efforts. read more

Reuters reported last year that Apple was moving forward with self-driving car technology and was targeting 2024 to produce a passenger vehicle that could include its own breakthrough battery technology.

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

