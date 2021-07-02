Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Apple, Intel become first to adopt TSMC's latest chip tech - Nikkei

1 minute read

A 12-inch wafer is seen at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) in Hsinchu June 15, 2010. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

July 2 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Intel Corp (INTC.O) will be the first adopters of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co's (2330.TW) next-generation chip production technology ahead of its deployment, possibly next year, Nikkei Asia reported on Friday.

Apple and Intel are testing their chip designs with TSMC's 3-nanometer production technology, the report added, citing several sources briefed on the matter. Commercial output of such chips is expected to start in the second half of next year, Nikkei Asia said.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 1:11 AM UTCRobinhood reveals breakneck growth, legal pitfalls in IPO filing

Robinhood Markets Inc on Thursday set the stage for its hotly anticipated IPO as it revealed rapid growth in users of its trading app in a filing, while also flagging a swathe of investigations by prosecutors and regulators.

TechnologyFacebook asks: Are your friends becoming extremists?
TechnologyGoogle reports soaring attrition among Black women
TechnologyGermany to have 1 million electric cars on the road in July - paper
TechnologyBranson aims to make space trip on July 11, ahead of Bezos