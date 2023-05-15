Apple investigated in France over product obsolescence

Apple logo at an Apple store in Paris
An Apple logo is pictured in an Apple store in Paris, France September 17, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS, May 15 (Reuters) - The Paris prosecutor has opened a judicial inquiry into planned obsolescence of Apple products, a spokesperson for the prosecutor said on Monday, confirming an AFP report.

"Following a complaint, an investigation was opened in December 2022 into deceptive marketing practices and programmed obsolescence," the spokesperson said, adding that the complaint had been filed by NGO Halte a L'Obsolescence Programmee (HOP).

Reporting by GV De Clercq Editing by David Goodman

