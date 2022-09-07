Factbox: Apple launches iPhone 14 with emergency satellite messaging, adventure watch

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A guest holds the new iPhone 14 at an Apple event at their headquarters in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 7, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Wednesday launched its latest iPhone series with an improved camera and satellite messaging for emergencies, while also unveiling a rugged watch targeting sports enthusiasts.

The iPhone 14 models, starting at $799, will test Apple's ability to wring dollars from its relatively affluent customer base, whose spending has so far held steady in the face of an economic slowdown. read more

Here is a list of Apple's top launches at the "Far out" event:

IPHONE 14 WITH SATELLITE CONNECTIVITY

Apple added a new "emergency SOS via satellite feature", allowing users to establish a connection with a satellite to send texts from remote locations. The company said it has set up relay centers to enable the feature.

The new series 14 will have four models: iPhone 14, Plus, Pro and ProMax.

The phones are fitted with improved cameras, sharper sensors and a new crash detection feature. The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus will have the A15 bionic chip, while the Pro models come with the A16 chip.

Price: Starts at $799 for iPhone 14, $899 for iPhone 14 Plus, $999 for iPhone 14 Pro and $1,099 for iPhone 14 Pro Max

Availability: Preorders start from Sept. 9, available Sept. 16 onwards

APPLE WATCH ULTRA

Touted as Apple's "most-rugged and capable watch ever", the newest series is made for people interested in outdoor adventure, water sports and endurance training.

It offers 60 hours of battery life, a compass in the dial and a new Oceanic Plus app for recreational scuba divers.

Price: $799

Availability: Starting Sept. 23

WATCH SERIES 8

The newest Watch series has a temperature sensor that will work in conjunction with its previously released menstrual cycle-tracking app to retroactively detect ovulation.

The watch also has advanced crash detection to help notify emergency services, and it is swim-, dust- and crack-resistant.

Price: $399 onwards

Availability: Starting Sept. 16

Separately, Apple introduced the second generation of its lower-priced Watch SE for $249 with the crash detection feature.

AIRPODS PRO

The upgraded AirPods have personalized spatial audio, double the amount of noise cancellation over its predecessor and improved touch control to adjust volume with a light swipe.

The Airpods also have up to six hours of listening time, a 33% improvement over the prior version.

Price: $249

Availability: Orders start Sept. 9, available from Sept. 23

Reporting by Eva Mathews and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

