Apple may add touch screens to Mac computers - Bloomberg News















Jan 11 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) is actively working on adding touch screens to its Mac computers, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the project.

The first touch-screen Mac could be launched as soon as 2025 as part of an update to Apple's MacBook Pro, the report said.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Devika Syamnath











