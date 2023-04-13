Apple now makes almost 7% of its iPhones in India - Bloomberg News















April 13 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) has significantly increased its production of iPhones in India, accounting for almost 7% of its total iPhone production, up from 1% in 2021, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

The company assembled more than $7 billion worth of iPhones in the country in the last fiscal year, the report said.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee











