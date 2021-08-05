Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Technology

Apple plans to scan U.S. iPhones for child abuse imagery - FT

The Apple Inc logo is seen at the entrance to the Apple store in Brussels, Belgium July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) is planning to install a software on U.S. iPhones that will scan for child abuse imagery, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Earlier this week, the company had elaborated its planned system, called "neuralMatch," to academics in the United States via a virtual meeting, the report said, adding that its plan could be publicized widely as soon as this week.

