The Apple logo is seen at an Apple Store in Brooklyn, New York, U.S. October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/

NEW DELHI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Monday that the iPhone maker was "excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India".

Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik in Bengaluru, writing by Tanvi Mehta

