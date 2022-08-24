Apple sends invites for Sept 7 event, analysts expect new iPhones

Apple logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Wednesday sent media invitations to an event on Sept. 7 in which analysts expect the company to reveal new iPhones, a week earlier than it traditionally holds its fall event.

If Apple follows its pattern of shipping devices about a week and half after it unveils them, the move could add two weeks of iPhone sales to the company's fiscal fourth quarter.

Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

