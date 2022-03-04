Apple sets April 11 deadline for U.S. corporate staff to return to office - Bloomberg News

The Apple Inc. logo is seen in the lobby of New York City's flagship Apple store, U.S., January 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

March 4 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) has set April 11 as the deadline for U.S. corporate employees to return to office, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

The iPhone maker has been attempting to bring employees back to office since June last year, but had postponed the move several times as COVID-19 cases rose through autumn and the winter of 2021.

Employees will be required to work from the office at least one day per week by April 11, according to the report, citing a memo sent by Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook.

The memo said that by three weeks after April 11, staff will be required to work twice a week from office and from May 23, at least three days a week, the report added.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Apple joins a wave of technology and finance companies that have begun mandating a return to office as COVID cases ease.

Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google from April 4 will require employees back about three days a week in some of its U.S., U.K. and Asia Pacific offices, its first step to end policies that allowed remote work because of COVID concerns. read more

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said in a tweet on Thursday that the company is ready to fully open up business travel and all its offices around the world, however, said it would be the employees' choice on where they work.

Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.