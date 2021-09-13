Skip to main content

Technology

Apple shares recover ground after Epic ruling slide

2 minute read

The Apple Inc logo is shown outside the company's 2016 Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco, California, U.S. June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) shares inched higher on Monday after losing about $84 billion in market value in the previous session on the back of a U.S. judge's mixed decision in the iPhone maker's fight with "Fortnite" game maker Epic Games.

Shares were up about 1% before the opening bell on Monday. They had closed down 3.3% on Friday.

The court issued a permanent injunction that would let app developers route players to alternative platforms to make payments, allowing them to avoid Apple's 30% App Store fees. read more

Analysts said that while the ruling had the potential to eat into Apple's services revenue, a big driver of growth in recent years, any hit was still unclear, would be spaced out in time and liable to be only a small fraction of overall income.

"In the end, I expect this to have at most a 2% headwind to overall revenue and 4% to earnings," said Gene Munster, managing partner at tech-centric VC firm Loup Ventures.

"After the first year of these changes, app store growth rates will return to normal. Bottom line, it's at most a one year headwind and does not change the big picture of where Apple is going over the next 5 years."

Wedbush analysts also estimated that in a worst case scenario, Apple would lose roughly 3% of total revenues and would be closer to about a 1% revenue and profit headwind over the next few years, given a vast majority of consumers will continue to use the App Store for in-app purchases.

On Sunday, Epic said in a legal filing that it plans to appeal a ruling in the antitrust case. read more

Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Patrick Graham

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 11:17 AM UTC

GM invests in Oculii, radar software maker for self-driving cars

General Motors Co's venture capital arm has invested millions of dollars in Oculii, a U.S. startup maker of software for radar sensors used in self-driving cars, Oculii co-founder Steven Hong said.

Technology
In fresh regulatory move, China tells tech giants to stop blocking rivals' links
Technology
'Fortnite' creator Epic Games to appeal ruling in Apple case
Technology
Apple shares recover ground after Epic ruling slide
Technology
Salesforce rival Freshworks aims for nearly $9 bln valuation in U.S. IPO