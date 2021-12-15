Apple shuts stores in Miami, Ottawa, Annapolis after rise in COVID-19 cases - Bloomberg News

People leave the Apple Store on Fifth Avenue on Black Friday in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 26, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) has temporarily closed three retail stores in Miami, Maryland and Ottawa after a rise in employee COVID-19 cases and exposures, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

The company said that all employees will take COVID-19 tests prior to the stores reopening and that it's staying in touch with the affected workers, according to the report.

The iPhone maker said on Tuesday all customers and employees at its stores will be required to wear masks. read more

COVID-19 infections are on the rise again, with the spread of the Omicron variant causing more worry for several major companies, prompting them to tighten their protocols.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

