Factbox: Apple spruces up products with AI but avoids the buzz word















June 6 (Reuters) - Apple (AAPL.O) did not once mention the word AI at its developers conference on Monday, but the iPhone-maker quietly added the technology that has taken Wall Street by storm to many of the features and updates it unveiled.

The omission was in contrast to how other tech giants such as Alphabet-owned (GOOGL.O) Google and Microsoft (MSFT.O) have approached the hype recently, including talking about AI during earnings calls and at events on how they are embracing the technology.

Instead, Apple used words such as "transformer language model", "machine learning" and "ML", when talking about the company's AI efforts.

The company unveiled a costly augmented-reality headset called the Vision Pro, which uses AI, while also adding AI for smaller, incremental upgrades to some of its products and apps.

Here are some of the products that received AI upgrades:

Reporting by Yuvraj Malik, Chavi Mehta and Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru











