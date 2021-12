Apple starts legal action against Russian regulator in App Store dispute -RIA

Silhouette of a mobile user seen next to a screen projection of the Apple logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

MOSCOW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Apple (AAPL.O) has started legal proceedings against Russia's anti-monopoly regulator in a dispute concerning alternative payment options on its App Store platform, the RIA news agency reported on Sunday citing court filings.

Russia opened an antitrust case against Apple in late October, accusing it of failing to allow app developers to tell customers about alternative payment options when using its App Store. It said Apple could face a fine based on its revenue in Russia if found guilty. read more

In documents published on Dec. 1, the Moscow Arbitration Court listed Apple as a claimant and Russia's Federal Anti-monopoly Service (FAS) as a defendant in "economic disputes over administrative legal relations."

Apple, which did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, demanded that additional documents be added to the case on Dec. 2, RIA reported.

Forbes Russia cited a FAS representative as saying that the proceedings related to a warning it issued on Aug. 30 over Apple's alleged failure to inform users they could also pay for purchases outside the App Store.

The FAS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple faced pushback over its App Store rules in the United States in September when a federal judge issued a ruling forcing the company to allow developers to send their users to other payment systems. read more

Reporting by Alexander Marrow Editing by Andrew Osborn

