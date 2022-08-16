Apple supplier BOE, others say operations hit by Sichuan power rationing

Apple iPhone 13 are pictured at an Apple Store on the day the new Apple iPhone 13 series goes on sale, in Beijing, China, September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

SHANGHAI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Apple supplier BOE Technology Group Co Ltd (000725.SZ) will "make adjustments" at its operations in Sichuan due to power rationing in the region, it said in a stock market filing on Tuesday.

The company said that it was communicating with authorities and expected "no major impact on its overall operating performance".

It added that it has four production lines making displays for hardware devices in the region - two lines producing LCD screens, and two producing AMOLED screens.

The company supplies small volumes of displays to Apple for its iPhone 13 devices and older models, and could potentially supply displays for the upcoming iPhone 14, according to reports from Ming-Chi Kuo, an Apple analyst at research firm TF Securities.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment.

A record-setting heatwave in Sichuan province has led authorities to implement power rationing in several cities, which has subsequently caused a number of companies to cut production. [nL1N2ZR0FP[

On Tuesday, Japanese media outlet Kyodo reported that Toyota had suspended production at its plant in Sichuan. [P8N2ZL00A[

Chemical producer Sichuan Xinjinlu and mining company Sichuan Hongda Co Ltd (600331.SS) also announced certain units in the region would suspend production.

On Monday Apple supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (2317.TW) declined to confirm the status of its operations in Sichuan but a spokesperson said the impact of the power crunch was "not big".

Reporting by Josh Horwitz; editing by Jason Neely

