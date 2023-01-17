Apple supplier Foxconn replaces iPhone business chief- Bloomberg News















Jan 17 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foxconn (2317.TW) has appointed Michael Chiang as the new boss for its iPhone assembly business after a tumultuous year in China, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Chiang replaces longtime leader Wang Charng-yang as head of the iPhone assembly division, the report added.

Foxconn declined to comment. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil











