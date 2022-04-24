Apple supplier Foxconn suspends production at two China factories, SCMP reports

A poster with a logo of Foxconn is seen at the IEEE Global Communications Conference in Taipei. Taiwan, December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang

April 25 (Reuters) - Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) prime supplier Foxconn Technology Group (2317.TW) halted operations at two of its factories in eastern China's Kunshan after new COVID-19 cases were reported on site, the South China Morning Post reported on Monday.

The operations at those plants have been suspended since Wednesday last week, with all employees confined to dormitories inside, the report said.

The two Foxconn plants, located at Dianfa and Fuhong in the northern part of Kunshan, are two of four manufacturing campuses operated in the city by the Taiwanese firm, which is also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd.

Apple and Foxconn did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.