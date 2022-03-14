1 minute read
Apple supplier Foxconn in talks to build factory in Saudi Arabia - WSJ
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
March 14 (Reuters) - Foxconn Technology Group <2317.TW> is in talks with Saudi Arabia about jointly building a $9 billion facility that could make microchips, electric-vehicle components and other electronics, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Foxconn, which is a supplier to Apple Inc (AAPL.O), did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.