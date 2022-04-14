Apple tests several new Macs with next-generation M2 chips - Bloomberg News

The Apple logo is seen at an Apple Store in Brooklyn, New York, U.S. October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

April 14 (Reuters) - Apple Inc has started internal testing of several Mac models with next-generation M2 chips, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday citing developer logs.

The company is testing at least nine Mac models with four different M2-based chips - the successors to the current M1 line - with third-party apps in its App store, according to the logs which were corroborated by people familiar with the matter, the report said.

Apple is also testing a Mac mini with an M1 Pro chip, the same processor used in the entry-level 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, the report added.

In March, Apple introduced a faster chip for a new desktop, a high point in Apple's move to power its devices with microprocessors designed in house. read more

Last year, Apple announced two new MacBook Pro models that run on more powerful in-house chips, furthering its break from previous supplier Intel Corp. (INTC.O) read more

Apple was not immediately available for Reuters request for a comment.

Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

