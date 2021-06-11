Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Apple tightens legal request rules after Justice Department targets lawmakers

1 minute read

The Apple Inc logo is shown outside the company's 2016 Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco, California, U.S. June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Friday said it has tightened some of its rules for legal requests after the U.S. Department of Justice subpoenaed it for information on Democratic lawmakers.

Apple said it recently instituted a limit of 25 identifiers such as email addresses or phone numbers per legal request.

The company on Friday said it received a subpoena from the Department of Justice in February 2018 for information on 109 identifiers made up of 73 phone numbers and 36 email addresses, but that it did not release content such as emails and pictures to the prosecutors.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 6:09 PM UTCVW says data breach at vendor impacted 3.3 million people in North America

Volkswagen AG's (VOWG_p.DE) U.S. unit said a data breach at a vendor impacted more than 3.3 million customers and prospective buyers in North America.

TechnologyMcDonald's in South Korea, Taiwan hit by data breach
TechnologyBreaking up Big Tech in focus as new U.S. antitrust bills introduced
TechnologyApple tightens legal request rules after Justice Department targets lawmakers
TechnologyMore Chinese provinces issue bans on cryptomining