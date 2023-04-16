Apple TV down for thousands of US users -Downdetector















April 15 (Reuters) - Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) Apple TV platform was down for thousands of users in the United States on late Saturday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Around 6,000 users reported issues with accessing Apple TV. Users also reported facing issues with other Apple services like Apple Support and iCloud.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users.

