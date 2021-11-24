Apple warns Thai activists "state-sponsored attackers" may have targeted iPhones

The Apple Inc logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

BANGKOK, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Apple Inc issued on Wednesday alert messages to at least five Thai activists and researchers who have been critical of the government, warning it believed their iPhones had been targeted by "state-sponsored attackers", according to activists and the alerts reviewed by Reuters.

Apple and Thai authorities did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Panu Wongcha-Um and Fanny Potkin Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.