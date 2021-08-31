Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Apple Watch production delayed - Nikkei

An Apple Store employee shows the Series 5 Apple Watch during the preview of the redesigned and reimagined Apple Fifth Avenue store in New York, U.S., September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Production of Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) latest smartwatch has been delayed due to its complicated design, the Nikkei reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Manufacturers of Apple Watch began small-scale production last week, but they faced difficulties in reaching satisfactory production performance, the report said.

Production of the smartwatch has been temporarily suspended as the iPhone maker and its suppliers try to sort out the issues and certify the designs before going into mass production, according to the report.

The company was scheduled to unveil the smartwatch along with the latest iPhones in the coming weeks, but the challenges might affect its shipment plans following the unveiling, the report said.

Apple declined to comment.

Reporting by Eva Mathews and Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

