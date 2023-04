April 17 (Reuters) - Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) sales in India hit a new high of almost $6 billion in the year through March, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

Revenue in India grew by nearly 50%, from $4.1 billion a year earlier, the report added, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza











