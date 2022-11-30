Factbox: Apple's iPhone shipments seen sagging under China disruptions















Nov 30 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) has warned that worker unrest at the world's biggest iPhone factory in China will impact shipments of higher-end models of the device in the lucrative holiday quarter.

Some Wall Street analysts have started estimating the hit from the disruptions, which have weighed on shares of the world's most valuable company. Here are their predictions:

Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.