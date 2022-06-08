1 minute read
Apple's new car software no threat, complements our products, says Panasonic
TOKYO, June 8 (Reuters) - Panasonic Holdings Corp (6752.T) does not see Apple's (AAPL.O) new software for car dashboards as a threat, its automotive business unit said.
Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Monday announced it planned greater integration of its software into core driving systems, showing off a new car dashboard that it said would be able to display data on speed, fuel and gas mileage. read more
