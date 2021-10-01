Skip to main content

Applied Materials CFO exits to join Adobe

1 minute read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Applied Materials Inc (AMAT.O) said on Friday Dan Durn, its finance head of four years, was leaving the semiconductor firm this month to take on the role of chief financial officer at software company Adobe Inc (ADBE.O).

Bob Halliday, Durn's predecessor, will return to the role of finance chief on an interim basis, Applied Materials said.

Durn is set to leave Applied Materials on Oct. 15 and will replace Adobe's finance head, John Murphy, who announced his retirement earlier this year.

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

