Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Japanese companies to develop chipmaking technology with TSMC -Nikkei

Reuters
1 minute read

The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is pictured at its headquarters, in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Jan. 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang

About 20 Japanese companies, including electronic component maker Ibiden Co (4062.T), will work with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) (2330.TW) to develop chip manufacturing technology in Japan, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

Japan's government will pay half of the 37 billion yen ($337 million) cost of a research facility, The Nikkei said, without disclosing its sources.

TSMC in February said it will spend about $178 million to open a material research subsidiary near Tokyo. Japan wants to cooperate with the Taiwanese company to help its semiconductor manufacturers to stay competitive as chip demand grows with the expansion of 5G infrastructure, autonomous driving technology, data centres and artificial intelligence (AI).

Ibiden and TSMC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

($1 = 109.7000 yen)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Technology

Technology · 4:50 AM UTCIntel reiterates chip supply shortages could last several years

Intel Corp's (INTC.O) CEO said on Monday it could take several years for a global shortage of semiconductors to be resolved, a problem that has shuttered some auto production lines and is also being felt in other areas, including consumer electronics.

TechnologyBitcoin falls 5.2% to $33,849, Ether down 6.3%
TechnologyMicrosoft says group behind SolarWinds hack now targeting government agencies, NGOs
TechnologyColonial Pipeline says temporary network disruption resolved
TechnologyApple to delay launch of podcast subscription service until June