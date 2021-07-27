Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
ASMI expects third-quarter revenue jump on chip demand

July 27 (Reuters) - Dutch semiconductor supplier ASM International (ASMI.AS) expects a rise in third-quarter revenue on the back of strong chip demand, it said on Tuesday after reporting record quarterly orders.

ASMI now expects revenue of 400 million to 430 million euros ($473.20 million to $508.69 million), compared with 411.7 million euros in the second quarter.

It reported second-quarter orders at 515.7 million euros, up 73% year on year.

($1 = 0.8453 euros)

Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

