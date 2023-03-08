ASML expects no material impact from new Dutch export restrictions















AMSTERDAM, March 8 (Reuters) - ASML (ASML.AS), the Dutch maker of equipment to produce semiconductors, on Wednesday said new export restrictions imposed by the Dutch government were not expected to have a material impact on its financial outlook.

"Due to these upcoming regulations, ASML will need to apply for export licenses for shipment of the most advanced immersion DUV systems," the company said, referring to its Deep Ultra Violet technology.

"It will take time for these controls to be translated into legislation and take effect."

Reporting by Toby Sterling and Bart Meijer Editing by Chris Reese











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.