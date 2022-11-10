ASML launches 12 bln euro buyback, upgrades 2025 forecast















AMSTERDAM, Nov 10 (Reuters) - ASML Holding NV (ASML.AS), a key supplier of equipment to computer chip manufacturers, on Wednesday said it would launch a 12 billion euro ($12.2 billion) share buyback programme to run through 2025.

In an announcement ahead of an investors' day on Nov. 11, the company said it expects revenue of 30 billion to 40 billion euros by 2025, up from a previous estimate of 24 billion to 30 billion euros.

The company's 2021 sales totalled 18.6 billion euros.

ASML, which has more orders for its equipment than it can currently supply and foresees a decade of growth, said it is moving ahead with plans to expand capacity.

"While the current macro environment creates near-term uncertainties, we expect longer-term demand and capacity showing healthy growth," the company said in a statement.

Shares jumped on the announcement and were trading 8.6% higher at 538.50 euros by 1550 GMT.

($1 = 0.9839 euros)

Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by David Goodman











