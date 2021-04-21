ASML Holding logo is seen at company's headquarters in Eindhoven, Netherlands, Januari 23, 2019. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

ASML (ASML.AS) Holding NV, one of the biggest suppliers to semiconductor companies, on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected net income for the first quarter and raised its full-year sales forecast, citing strong demand amid a global computer chip shortage.

The company now sees full year sales growth at 30%, up from its forecast of at least 10% in January. Sales in the first quarter were 4.36 billion euros.

"Compared to three months ago, we are seeing a significant increase in demand across all market segments and our product portfolio," said Chief Executive Officer Peter Wennink.

He noted that in addition to demand for the company's hardware, customers were buying utilization software in order to increase capacity as quickly as possible.

ASML customers include all major chipmakers, with TSMC, Samsung and Intel all recently having announced major expansion plans that will require ASML equipment.

ASML company posted a quarterly net profit of 1.33 billion euros ($1.60 billion), while analysts had expected 1.08 billion euros, on revenue of 4.02 billion euros, according to Refinitiv data.

Based in the southern Dutch town of Veldhoven, ASML is the dominant maker of lithography systems, enormous machines that focus beams of energy to help map out the tiny circuitry of computer chips and cost up to 200 million euros ($240 million) each.

The company said on Wednesday net bookings improved to 4.74 billion euros at March 31, up from 4.24 billion euros at year-end 2020.

($1 = 0.8315 euros)

